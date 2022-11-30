Warrington Wolves’ Karl Fitzpatrick explains decision behind Daryl Powell’s new signing ahead of Super League 2023

WARRINGTON Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has explained the decision behind one of Daryl Powell’s new signings ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Powell and the Wolves endured a difficult first year with the former Castleford Tigers boss at the helm, finishing second bottom with only relegated Toulouse below them in the Super League table.

Now, the Warrington board has backed Powell completely, allowing him to bring in the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano, Paul Vaughan and Josh McGuire and it is the latter that Fitzpatrick has recently been talking about.

“One thing that appealed to us in bringing Josh on board when Mike and I met him was him being a footy head and being obsessed with the game,” Fitzpatrick said about McGuire on the Warrington Wolves podcast.

“His insight into Super League blew me away – I’ve never come across an overseas player with as much of an insight into Super League. He knew all the players, knew all the coaches and knew all the grounds.”

McGuire will also be key in terms of leadership with former captain Jack Hughes leaving for the Leigh Leopards.

“Second and most important was his leadership as I’d heard from people inside the game how he drives standards and how he leads by example.

“We’ve probably lacked that here for a couple of years or not had enough of it.”