Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan signs for Super League rivals Salford Red Devils

HULL KR winger Ethan Ryan has made the move to Super League rivals Salford Red Devils, signing a three-year deal in the process.

Te 27-year-old has become the club’s second signing of the window, following Papua New Guinea international, Nene Macdonald.

Ryan began his rugby league career at Bradford Bulls, where his impressive return of 88 tries in 98 appearances caught the eye of a few Super League clubs.

Hull KR were the ones to land his signature, with Ryan proceeding to score 22 times in 42 appearances for the Robins, over a four-year spell.

In reaction to signing for the club, Ryan stated: “I can’t wait to get started with the Red Devils.

“The deal has been over the line quite a while now and it’s almost time to rip in with a new team.

“I am really looking forward to playing in a team that plays like Salford does. As an outsider looking in you admire the rugby the club plays and I’m glad I can be a part of that now – and hopefully add something myself.

“I will always give 100% on the field and I can’t wait to put that shirt on, and show the fans what I can do!”

Salford head coach, Paul Rowley has added: “Ethan is a quality addition to our team.

“He can play a couple of positions to a high standard and his addition will help drive standards and competition within the squad.

“As a former team mate of Kurt’s, we have the confidence that we are adding a lad with all the attributes and character traits to fit into our environment seamlessly!”

The Red Devils’ Ian Blease, has added: “I am delighted that we have been able to bring Ethan to the club.

“He will fit straight into the culture and provide a fantastic option, in multiple positions. When I spoke to him, I was very impressed with his motivation and eagerness to progress his career at the club.

“I would like to welcome Ethan and his family to Salford!”

