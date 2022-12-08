Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers star reveals Super League ambition for new Championship club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers star Jesse Sene-Lefao believes that a surprise club has potential Super League ambitions going into the 2023 Championship season.

Sene-Lefao, who played for the Tigers between 2017 and 2021 and then Featherstone in 2022, feels that his new club – Sheffield Eagles – harbour a vision for grandeur.

The former Samoan international made the surprise switch to the Eagles ahead of the 2023 season and has praised the South Yorkshire side greatly.

“Their vision and where they want to go, it’s very clear to me and I’m very grateful that I am part of that vision. They are really challenging to get into Super League again and that’s the vision for the club,” Sene-Lefao told League Express.

“Their owner, Jeremy (Levine), has got a really good structure in place as to where the club is going. That’s another reason why I wanted to join Sheffield.

“Then you’ve got Mark (Aston) who went from player to coach to a director of rugby. They are passionate about the club and only want the best for them. People like that make the club good to be around.

“I feed off that energy and that’s the type of energy I want to be around. Sheffield deserve a major rap.”

For Sene-Lefao, when asked about whether or not he would retire in the UK after setting up a number of businesses as well as bringing up his young family in West Yorkshire, he impressed that it was a question he repeatedly gets asked.

“I get asked that question a lot, but I’ll go down whatever path God chooses for me.”