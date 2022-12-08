Two Super League clubs missed out on ex-England boss Eddie Jones says ex-Wigan Warriors man

TWO powerhouse Super League clubs missed out on bringing in ex-England head coach Eddie Jones, according to ex-Wigan Warriors man Brian Carney.

Carney, a former Irish international and dual-code star, was speaking on Sky Sports yesterday about Jones leaving the post as the 15-man national boss to potentially make the switch to rugby league.

However, when analysing Jones’ past experience with the 13-man code, Carney referenced two Super League clubs that had tried to appoint the Australian-born veteran in the past – one of which was his former side, Wigan.

“In simple terms, he has the ability to coach a group of men and turn them into winners,” Carney said. “He is a huge fan of rugby league and you could see that in his coaching staff with Anthony Seibold, Brett Hodgson and Martin Gleeson.

“We knows he loves rugby league and the mentality of rugby league players. Wigan went close to getting Eddie Jones a few years ago with Warrington interested in getting him as a head coach maybe four or five years ago so he is well thought of in rugby league circles.

“He has intelligence and can turn up at a rugby league club and turn them into winners. Is he bored of rugby union?”

Jones also spent time with Hull FC when Hodgson was head coach back in the summer of 2022, so his list of potential links only seems to be growing.

The ex-Japan coach has, however, repeatedly acknowledged his love for his boyhood club South Sydney Rabbitohs.