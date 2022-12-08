Ex-England rugby union boss Eddie Jones lands surprising new job after links with rugby league

AFTER being linked with a move to rugby league, Eddie Jones has landed a short-term role.

The former Australia, Japan and England head coach had been sacked by the Rugby Football Union earlier in the week with the governing body stating: “It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup Final,” said RFU CEO, Bill Sweeney.

“He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches. I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

Now, though, after being linked with a move to the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs, Jones has a new short-term role in rugby union.

Castres Olympique head coach Pierre-Henry Broncan has revealed that the Aussie will join his backroom team as a consultant.

“It’s a complicated period for him, he has want to go back to Japan because his wife is Japanese and his mother is there. He will recharge his batteries in Japan at first. Then he will come here.”

And the Castres coach added: “Eddie Jones will be on the market and he will quickly be picked up by a club or a nation, he will not be free for long. For the moment in a period like this, he needs to breathe, to put himself aside a little ”.