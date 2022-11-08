Rugby union star Quade Cooper hints at huge rugby league move

RUGBY union star Quade Cooper has hinted at a potentially sensational move to the 13-man code.

Cooper, who plays as a fly-half or fullback in rugby union, is now 34 but is likely to retire from the 15-man game after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

And after that, the Australian would like to make his mark on rugby league.

“I definitely wouldn’t say no to an opportunity like that,” Cooper told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It would be a conversation I would enjoy having. Whether or not someone is interested in having a conversation is a different story. You can’t answer that without having a conversation. I’d have the conversation.”

Cooper almost signed for an NRL side and has revealed how that didn’t happen.

“I was 99 per cent going to sign,” he said.

“It was a last-minute phone call from the Australian Rugby Union, they got wind of it. I feel if they didn’t get wind of it, I probably would have gone.

“It was literally moments before I was going to sign, I ended up staying in Queensland and we ended up winning the championship the following year. Those are pivotal moments in your life and career. As I said, I’m content with the choices that I made.

“I do still have a soft spot, I don’t know if I will get an opportunity to play rugby league, especially not at NRL level. At the end of the day I will probably end up going and playing at some stage, even if it’s local footy.”