Goole Vikings snap up another ex-Hull FC playmaker for 14th signing

GOOLE VIKINGS have snapped up yet another former Hull FC playmaker in the shape of Mackenzie Harman for their 14th signing.

The former Hull FC academy player joins the Vikings ahead of the 2025 League One season, in the latest high-profile move from the competition’s newest team.

The 19-year-old half back has been a consistent performer in the Black and Whites’ reserve grade team, whilst Harman also made a notable impression on loan in League One this season with Rochdale Hornets and Newcastle Thunder.

Goole Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor believes Harman is a player with huge potential: “We are over the moon to have signed Macca, he is a really skilful player and I’m really excited to see if we can help bring out his uncapped potential.

“He is a very talented player who has all the attributes to be a strong half back, there is a really high ceiling on where he can take his game, which is encouraging, but he knows the areas he needs to work on to get there.

“He is extremely focused on stepping up his game, he has set himself some clear goals for what the next few years can look like, so we are really looking forward to working with him on that.

“We can see him being a big part of what we are about.”

Harman himself can’t wait to get started at the Goole Vikings: “I’m pleased to be signing a Goole, I’ve been keeping an eye on all the signings and it looks exciting, having a little experience last year playing in League One, I think this team has got a real chance to surprise everyone.

“I’ve been keeping in contact with Scott over the last couple months and it seemed the right choice for my development next year and have some fun playing rugby.”

He added: “I hope I can bring a lot of eyes up rugby and control to the team, I’m keen to really push myself this year and play my part.”

Harman joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, playmakers Reece Dean and Callum Rutland, ex-York Knights winger Ben Dent, ex-Hull FC academy captain Lennon Bursell, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

