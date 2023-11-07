Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith not interested in signing ex-Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith isn’t interested in signing ex-Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden.

Reports have surfaced in recent days that Leeds could be looking at Eden as a potential squad player for the 2024 Super League season with Liam Tindall leaving the club.

Of course, the Rhinos have Ash Handley, David Fusitu’a, Luis Roberts and Derrell Olpherts on their books and League Express understands that Smith isn’t interested in bringing in 32-year-old Eden on a short-term deal.

Eden spoke to League Express last week, declaring that “a couple” of clubs had shown their interest in the winger.

“I’m pretty much in limbo, with Featherstone not getting promoted I am at a point where clubs have spent up with little cap space left,” Eden told League Express.

“I think there is a handful of players in a similar position to me which is possibly due to IMG as well with clubs not wanting to spend what players are worth so it leaves a handful of players in a bit of limbo like myself.

“It was a full-time offer so I had never signed a part-time offer with Featherstone. I had only been offered a full-time gig. Obviously when they haven’t been promoted that’s where the line was. It’s a scramble around now for something else.

“There’s been a couple of clubs interested, but I’m not willing to name them at the minute.”

Meanwhile, Rugby League Live had revealed that Eden was a potential target for Catalans Dragons despite the French club having Tom Davies, Tom Johnstone and Fouad Yaha on their books.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.