Ex-Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards star still hunting for new club

A former Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards star is still hunting for a new club.

That man is ex-Toulouse Olympique winger Jy Hitchcox, whose career in England began at the Featherstone Rovers way back in 2015.

From there, the livewire winger joined Castleford where he played some of the best rugby league of his career for Daryl Powell, scoring 23 tries in 30 appearances.

Loan moves to Batley Bulldogs and Halifax followed before Hitchcox signed permanently at the Bradford Bulls, hoping to engineer a return to Super League for the West Yorkshire club.

A new club in 2020 came about as the former Wests Tigers man signed for Toulouse, where he enjoyed two seasons before again moving ahead of the 2022 season to the Leigh Leopards.

Having spent most of 2022 on loan at the Rochdale Hornets, Hitchcox is now without a club despite his experience and fine club form.

A perfect fit for the winger would perhaps be Keighley Cougars, whose rise to the Championship in recent years has been well documented.

If given the chance, Hitchcox would excel at Cougar Park alongside former Castleford teammate Jake Webster, but it’s a sad period of time for the 33-year-old given his undoubted talent.

Hitchcox has told League Express that he has yet to be given an offer for 2023 but that he is still very keen to earn himself a new deal in the sport.