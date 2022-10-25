Ex-St Helens and Huddersfield Giants boss Nathan Brown set for surprise return to former club

FORMER St Helens and Huddersfield Giants head coach Nathan Brown is set for a surprise return to one of his former clubs.

Brown, who coached Huddersfield for four years between 2009 and 2012 and then Saints for two between 2013 and 2014, is set to return to the St George Illawarra Dragons over a decade after exiting the club.

The former Dragons player is set to become head of recruitment at St George, with Shane Flanagan on the brink of a move to Manly Sea Eagles to work with Anthony Seibold.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Brown had approached the Dragons before starting his current role at the Parramatta Eels.

Brown has repeatedly said that he has no desire to return to a head coaching role in the NRL so the potential to be head of recruitment would be an ideal move for the former New Zealand Warriors coach who was sacked earlier this season after winning just four from the opening 13 games.