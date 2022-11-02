Ex-Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Justin Carney appointed in first coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Justin Carney has taken up a coaching role.

After playing almost 50 NRL games between 2008 and 2012, Carney was scooped up by then Castleford boss Ian Millward in a deal that no one saw coming.

A human wrecking ball that could literally destroy defences, the barnstorming winger took to Super League like a duck to water, establishing himself as one of the most devastating players in the competition at the Jungle.

In 62 games, Carney scored 63 tries before being suspended by the club in August 2015 – Carney did not play again for the rest of the season.

With his future at the Jungle up in the air, Carney joined Salford Red Devils in November 2015 on a one-year loan deal, which was converted to a permanent three-year deal in April 2016.

After leaving Salford, Carney joined Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2018 season before retiring at the end of that year and returning to Australia, where he joined Nyngan Tigers as captain-coach for 2019.

He would then go on to join the Trangie Magpies where he played during 2022.

Now, League Express understands that the hulking winger will coach the Albury Thunder side in 2023 after leaving the Magpies to move closer to his family and children.

In almost 150 games during his ten-year career, Carney registered 94 tries with the winger playing his best rugby in a Castleford shirt for almost three seasons.