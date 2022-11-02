Ex-Bradford Bulls star Tom Burgess a free agent after teasing potential Super League return

NOVEMBER 1 is not just the beginning of a new month, it holds important status in the NRL.

It is the official date from which NRL players can negotiate deals for 2024, making them officially free agents until they sign a deal.

As many as 190 stars are on the list, meaning almost 40% of the NRL are actually free agents!

One of those includes South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Tom Burgess, who has made quite the career for himself in Australia after leaving UK shores ahead of the 2013 season.

Burgess had played almost 50 games for the Bradford Bulls before exiting Super League for the NRL where he has played 210 games in ten seasons.

Just a few weeks, the hulking 30-year-old had teased a potential return to Super League following some inspirational performances in the current Rugby League World Cup.

But, there has also been talk of his twin brother, George, linking up with Tom at the Rabbitohs in what would be an incredible blast from the past.

George, of course, left St George Illawarra Dragons earlier this month after failing to nail down a starting spot under head coach Anthony Griffin.

The former Wigan Warriors prop – who played just eight times for the Lancashire club before going under the knife for invasive hip surgery – is also currently without a club, though that is for 2023 rather than 2024.

It remains to be seen where George will sign for 2023 and Tom for 2024, but there would be no shortage of suitors for Tom’s return to Super League if that did come to fruition in the next few months.