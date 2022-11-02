Ex-Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers prop locks in club for 2023

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers prop Mitch Clark has dotted a new deal at the Newcastle Thunder for 2023.

The experienced prop initially joined Thunder on loan from Super League outfit Wigan Warriors during the 2021 season but made the move permanent ahead of the 2022 campaign.

In his first full season in the North East, the 29-year-old was a regular feature amongst the match-day squad and went on to make 25 appearances for the club, scoring one try.

Speaking on his decision to stay at Thunder for the 2023 season, Clark said: ‘I’m here to work hard, nothing changes.

“I’ve set myself goals for next year and I’m itching to get stuck into the challenge of preseason training with the squad.”

Newcastle Thunder Chair, Keith Christie had commented previously on the retention of players saying: “It’s naturally been a turbulent time for a lot of the lads over the last few months, but we’re delighted to have been able to retain some of the great talent from last year.

“I’m personally very pleased that some of the lads from last year will be around and as a club we want to thank them for their ongoing commitment to Newcastle Thunder.”