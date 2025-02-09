Castleford Tigers fans all say same thing following dismal Bradford Bulls loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fans are all saying the same thing following their dismal 18-16 loss to the Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup Third Round yesterday.

The Tigers were woeful for the first 40 minutes, with Bradford holding a 17-0 half-time lead before Danny McGuire’s men somewhat rallied in the second-half.

Tex Hoy’s last minute try gave Castleford the potential to send the fixture into Golden Point, but Hoy himself sent the conversion wide to hand the Bulls a memorable victory at Odsal.

After the game, however, it’s fair to say that Tigers’ fans were angry, upset and perplexed by what they had witnessed with the Castleford players being outmuscled and outgunned by their opposite numbers.

Many of those Tigers supporters took to social media giant, X, to explain their displeasure.

One fan explained the apprehension going into the new campaign: “This is gonna be long long season ☹️”

Another supporter questioned the tactics on display: “Biggest problem = we have no pack! Style of rugby = run it up the middle! Make it make sense.”

Another called it an ’embarrassing’ performance: “Embarrassed by a semi professional team, no ideas lack of leadership we are off to get beaten by 40 points every game on that performance.”

A different fan professed his lack of enthusiasm for the new season after such a display: “First time in my life I’m not excited about the new season, that was dreadful.”

That sentiment was echoed by another supporter: “I’ll see you next season when there’s a bit of hope.”

Another fan thanked Liverpool – following their 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup – for taking the main headlines away from Castleford!: “🚨Thank god for Liverpool knocking us off the sports news “losers” headline!!:

One supporter called it the “biggest embarrassment” he has seen since supporting Castleford 25 years ago: “Congratulations to Bradford who were the better team. But this is the biggest embarrassment I have experienced in 25 years if supporting Cas”