George Ford to rugby league? Dad Mike reveals all as Oldham chief’s two other sons set to play potential part in League One club’s revival

THERE has been all this talk about Owen Farrell recently potentially joining Wigan Warriors, but little attention has been paid to George Ford.

After all, the current Sale Sharks and England fly-half is the son of Oldham’s new managing director Mike Ford who led the takeover consortium of the Lancashire club earlier in the year.

Mike himself used to play at Oldham whilst son George has always played rugby union following his dad’s sojourn into the 15-man code after retiring.

Since then, George has racked up over 200 club appearances and almost 100 caps for England to take him past his 30th birthday.

But, could former Bath and Leicester Tigers man really move to rugby league with Oldham?

“He might do, he might do when he is ready. He loves rugby league but he has still got things to achieve in union. He has been down twice to Oldham, once to have a look around and the second to have a talk,” Mike Ford told League Express.

“He will be massively behind Oldham rugby for sure.”

Though George’s entry into the 13-man code seems a long way into the future – if at all – Mike’s two other sons, Joe and Jacob, could well get involved with their respective jobs with Mike keen to gain knowledge and continue the overlap between the two codes.

“My eldest, Joe, is the head coach of Doncaster Knights so we might be able to train against them when we need to do something different,” Ford continued.

“My youngest, Jacob, is also director of rugby at Ipswich School and the head coach at Bury St Edmunds so we might train against the too.

“When I was at Bath, I trained against Wigan twice. Rugby union and league have so much to learn from each other.”

