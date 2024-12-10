Ex-Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard names Championship favourites and gives verdict on promotion-relegation fallout

FORMER Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has named Bradford Bulls as Championship favourites in 2025.

Lingard, who was sacked by Castleford last month after just one season in charge at The Jungle, has taken up a rolling contract with Sheffield Eagles in the second tier.

And with Wakefield Trinity winning the Championship at a canter in 2024, there is the widespread view that the second tier will be much more competitive in 2025.

That being said, Lingard has outlined one favourite.

“I think Bradford are probably favourites with the recruitment choices they have made so far,” Lingard said.

“From the signings they’ve made, Oldham look as if they aren’t going to be happy just surviving in the Championship – they want to be challenging too.

“London’s squad that was in Super League compared to now isn’t as strong but they are still a threat whilst there are still the likes of Featherstone, York, Toulouse and Widnes.

“You could be looking at seven or eight teams that could challenge for the top four places.”

Of course, being a head coach back in the Championship, Lingard will have to deal with the thought of not chasing promotion to the Super League in the most conventional of fashions.

Even if Sheffield were to go on and win the Championship Grand Final, they would not be promoted under IMG’s current system, with Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams’ proposal to amend the grading system as such that “if the winner of the Championship Grand Final is a Grade B club it shall be promoted to Super League either to replace the lowest ranked Grade B club in Super League or as an additional club if all clubs in Super League are Grade A.”

However, Lingard has offered a calculated response, saying: “It’s the system we voted in. We can’t vote something in and then moan when it’s been voted in.

“I think it does need some modification. IMG has brought it in that clubs have improved facilities, stadiums and infrastructure, but if you are a Grade B club then you should have that chance to get into Super League.

“The issue you’ve got is that if you’ve got 11 Grade A and one Grade B club in Super League – that Grade B club could win the competition.

“However, if one Grade B team wins the Championship and gets promoted, then that Grade B club that wins Super League could get relegated.

“I think you must have a full-time squad to be considered for promotion and you’ve got to win the Championship itself.

“It’s too far-fetched to expect a part-time Championship squad to win and get promoted to build a full-time club to compete in Super League.”

