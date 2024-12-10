Keighley Cougars chief speaks out on IMG score, the element he wants to change and central funding issue

KEIGHLEY COUGARS’ chief of operations Steve Watkinson has been discussing his club’s IMG grade, what he would like to be changed and the future of the Cougars.

Keighley were one of the major winners of the IMG grades this time around, leaping from a score of 6.58 to 9.02 in just a year, despite the club being staunch opponents of the new system.

For Watkinson, however, the new system is something which the Cougars have got to get used to as he explains just how Keighley were able to improve so drastically.

“Whether we like it or not, it is here and in this guise. We have got to get with the here and now,” Watkinson told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“Some of the headline stats we have is that fandom has increased 1.1 points and finance has increased 1.14 points. We have been able to see what we have got and credit to Ryan (O’Neill) and Kaue (Garcia) for their investment.

“And credit to the fans for turning up in numbers. It’s testament to everyone involved in Keighley Cougars.”

Though the number jumped so high this time around, Watkinson does not predict much movement in the near future.

“It’s very hard now to increase our rank and number so it’s all about sustaining this Grade B. We have got to have a talent pathway in place for the men and the women.

“We have got to look at other parts of the business and ensure we keep this Grade B. Fans can help us with social media engagement but the next jump of points is quite a way away – that’s more long-term.

“Obviously spending more money at the club will help the finance pillar and we don’t want to drop off that 1,500 average attendance.”

So how would Watkinson go about changing some of the pertinent issues within the grading system?

“We are always in dialogue with the RFL about what clubs are thinking and there are group discussions going on.

“There are certain elements of the criteria that I am not happy with and that don’t make sense. We had the Bradford Bulls visit us for the 1895 Cup, for example, and we had an attendance of almost 3,800 yet that didn’t count in our average attendance because it was a cup game.

“But if you’re attracting those people to the town then why should we dismiss that audience. That would help clubs achieve an average of 3,000 in attendance.

“Our 2023 Championship season, our average attendance was just over 2,000. With work done there we could push towards 3,000 but, in League One, fans don’t travel as much.

“Play-offs also dictate your finishing position. We lost out to Hunslet in the League One Grand Final so we finished third in League One but yet second in the table.

“Then the attendance from the Hunslet game doesn’t count in our overall score so the idiosyncrasies don’t make sense to me.”

So how could the Cougars improve their score?

“Cougar Park is landlocked, there is no space around it. Broadcaster parking requirements will not be met but media facilities will be and the studio space is a grey area – what does that room need to look like?

“The gantry, unfortunately, on the Danny Jones Stand has steelwork in the roof that won’t take the TV gantry. It would be on the other side of the stadium if we did need that.

“We have had three games on TV in the last two years so is the investment right in those areas? – I’m not quite sure yet.

“The new stand will give us more facilities and more space to give us community and foundation projects which we are desperate for.

“We could also offer different experiences with corporate boxes.”

Though the Cougars improved greatly, their central funding will still remain the same given their League One status.

“It’s looking like the central funding in Championship and League One will be dictated by points score.

“But, even though we were seventh best outside of Super League, we are still in League One so we will receive League One funding next year.

“Had we been promoted last year or this year then we would have been able to unlock more central funding which would make a huge difference to the club.

“I’m very pro the central model funding and increasing minimum standards across the game.”

