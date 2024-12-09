Ex-Super League and Championship boss calls for scrapping of Magic Weekend

FORMER Super League and Championship head coach John Kear has called for the scrapping of the Magic Weekend.

The Magic Weekend has become one of rugby league’s most celebrated events since its conception back in 2007, with Newcastle United’s St James’ Park being named as the host venue for 2025 once more.

But, Kear, who has coached the likes of Sheffield Eagles, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls, believes it detracts from rugby league’s most prized competition – the Challenge Cup.

Speaking on the League Express podcast, Kear said: “In this country, we play too many games.

“The loop fixtures have always been a bugbear of mine and, I won’t be thanked for saying this, I’m not a fan of the Magic Weekend because I think it distracts from the Challenge Cup.

“The weekend out now for fans is the Magic Weekend and they go and watch their own club. That used to be the Challenge Cup Final – everyone went down there in their shirts to watch as an occasion.

“We need to rebuild that again – do people want to go to Newcastle or London? A lot of people now choose Newcastle because it’s a fun place to go.

“Wembley was that weekend in years gone by. We need to focus on really building Wembley up again.”

In 2025, following a year’s absence with Leeds United’s Elland Road as the host in 2024, the Magic Weekend will be held on 3-4 May.

