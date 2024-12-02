Warrington Wolves’ Toby King testimonial confirmed as Super League opponents gear up for pre-season fixture

Warrington Wolves will be taking on Leigh Leopards at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 1 February 2025 in a pre-season friendly and Toby King’s testimonial, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

This fixture will give Leopards’ and Wolves’ fans the opportunity to watch their squads in action ahead of the start of the 2025 Super League season.

King, 28, made his Wolves debut in 2014 and has also represented England, Ireland, and England Knights.

Leigh Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “We are pleased to have been invited to take part in Toby’s testimonial game. This will be our only warm up game ahead of the season and I’m sure our fans will support us in numbers as they look forward to seeing our new players in action for the first time in a Leopards shirt.

“We will go into the game after spending a week in Lanzarote on a warm weather training camp by which time our squad will be ready to get into match action after a long preseason of training and conditioning.

“Toby has been a good servant to Warrington over the last ten years and still has many playing years ahead of him. He is one of the most talented centres in the game. Toby can be proud of his achievements, and we wish him well in his testimonial year.

“We are pleased that Leigh Leopards are going to be involved in marking Toby’s testimonial in this manner and are looking forward to the game, which will form a key part of our preparations ahead of our opening game which this year is in the Betfred Challenge Cup.”

