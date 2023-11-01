Ex-Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward makes surprise move to Super League rival

FORMER Castleford Tigers and London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has made a surprise move to a Super League rival as an assistant coach.

A former Robin, Watrd has become one of Rugby League’s brightest young coaches as he returns to Hull KR after playing for the side following their first promotion to Super League for 2007.

Ward enjoyed a twelve-year Super League career as a player, featuring for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Harlequins RL.

The Dewsbury-born forward played in the Rhinos’ 2004 Super League Grand Final win over Bradford Bulls before appearing for Great Britain against New Zealand. A hard-hitting forward, known for his strong defence and work ethic, Ward made 278 top flight appearances during his twelve-year career, scoring 17 tries.

After his retirement at Harlequins RL, Ward then joined the newly-renamed, London Broncos as U19s Coach in 2014 before working his way up to become one of the Broncos’ Assistant Coaches and then, Head Coach in 2018.

Ward helped London Broncos to Super League promotion in his first season as Head Coach as the Broncos shut out Toronto Wolfpack 4-2 in Toronto. Ward was deservedly crowned 2018 Championship Coach of the Year for guiding the Broncos back to the top flight.

The ex-prop spent three and a half seasons in the capital, helping to nurture a number of the club’s top local talent. Ward left the Broncos mid-season in 2021, later joining Roslyn Park RFC as Defence Coach for the 2022 season.

Ward returned to rugby league earlier this year, joining Castleford Tigers on a short-term deal, helping the Tigers to secure their Super League status.

Now, Ward will join Hull KR head coach Willie Peters as assistant coach with Dave Hodgson and Brett Delaney alongside Development Coach, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who will aide the development of the club’s extended Super League squad.

Speaking to hullkr.co.uk on his return to the club, Danny Ward was ready to get started as the club continues to progress on and off the field: “It’s great to be back. I had a good time when I played at Hull KR.

“It’s the clubs that you’ve been involved with before that seem to hold a special place in your heart and I can’t wait, it’s a club that’s doing fantastic things on and off the field.”

Following his initial chat with Willie Peters, Ward outlined his excitement to work with Peters, the coaching staff and the squad as he returns to East Hull: “Willie is a really good bloke first and foremost. Our chats seemed to flow as we spoke about rugby, life and everything straight away. I’m all about working with good people, getting on and building relationships with people.

“If you’ve got that from the start whether it’s players or staff, it’s key to success. I’ve always been about getting the right people involved, and that came across straight away through chatting with Willie.

“They’ve had a great year, as a playing group, and you also see the gradings that came out from IMG that Hull KR are a club on the up and I want to be a part of that and help them continue pressing forward. It’s an exciting time, I can’t wait to get going.”

Speaking on Ward joining the coaching staff, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: “We’re delighted to have Danny (Ward) on board next season. We’re getting a quality person and a very experienced coach in Danny with plenty of rugby league knowledge. Danny has had head coaching roles at London and Castleford and with that has gained valuable experience at the top of the game.

“Danny chose to come to Hull KR, which says a lot about where the club’s at and also says a lot about Danny and his intentions for what he wants to do at Hull KR.

“Danny’s role will specifically be focused on our defence along with Brett (Delaney). With that we have two guys who have been there and done it at the highest standard in Super League. I’m looking forward to seeing them both take our defence to a new level in 2024.”

