St Helens forward Matty Foster makes move to Super League rivals

ST HELENS forward Matty Foster has made a move to a Super League rival.

Foster, who spent the majority of the 2023 Super League season out with injury, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Salford Red Devils.

The 22-year-old becomes our third signing of the window, joining Ethan Ryan and Nene Macdonald at the Salford Stadium.

Predominately a second-row forward, Foster signed for current world champions, St Helens from his amateur club, Blackbrook and spent time in their scholarship programme.

His talent was quickly spotted on international level, where he received a call-up to represent England U16s and the Lancashire Academy.

Foster actually made his debut for Saints against Salford in 2020, but has since been the victim of some unfortunate injury trouble.

Back-to-back ACL injuries and a broken jaw have temporarily halted his exciting progress, but after getting back to full fitness, Foster enjoyed some game time on loan at Saints’ dual-reg side, Swinton Lions.

He will now be hoping to make an impression on Paul Rowley and his coaching staff when we reconvene for pre-season training.

Upon confirmation of his move, Foster has said: “I am thrilled to get this deal over the line and for the opportunity to play for this great club.

“I have always liked the way Salford play their rugby and once Paul Rowley and I had a chat, it was an easy decision to make.

“I am looking forward to the opportunities and to meeting all the players, staff and fans in 2024!”