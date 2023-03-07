Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall given lengthy ban after being found guilty at tribunal

HULL KR captain knows his fate after appearing at the Operational Rules Tribunal.

Kenny-Dowall will miss the next four Rovers matches after admitting a Grade E charge of making unnecessary contact with an injured opponent during last Friday’s Betfred Super League game against Leigh Leopards.

The Rovers skipper pleaded guilty, but his exceptional disciplinary record meant that the sanction was set at the lower end of the 4-6 match penalty band. Kenny-Dowall is also fined £750 fine.

Here was the incident:

The following players accepted Match Review Panel decisions.

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique) – Trip (Grade B) – £125 fine

Jordan Crowther (Wakefield Trinity) – Dangerous contact (Grade B) – £250 fine

Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils) – High tackle (Grade A) – No sanction

George Flanagan (Bradford Bulls) – Contact with match official (Grade B) – £125 fine

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) – High tackle/strike (Grade C) – 2 matches

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Dangerous contact (Grade A) – £250

Matty Laidlaw (Newcastle Thunder) – High tackle (Grade B) – £125 fine

Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) – Dangerous contact (Grade C) – 2 matches

Jack Ray (Royal Navy) – Trip (Grade B) – No sanction

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) – Dangerous contact (Grade D) – 2 matches – £250 fine

Curtis Sironen (St Helens) – Dangerous contact (Grade B) – 1 match

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Dangerous contact (Grade B) – £250 fine

James Thornton (Oldham) – Dangerous contact (Grade C) – 1 match

Lucas Walshaw (Batley Bulldogs) – Dangerous contact (Grade A) – £125 fine

Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos) – Shoulder charge (Grade B) – £250 fine

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Dangerous contact (Grade A) – £250 fine