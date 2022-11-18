Toulouse Olympique sign former Wigan Warriors halfback

TOULOUSE Olympique have continued their preparations for their first season back in the Championship following their Super League relegation by signing former Wigan Warriors halfback Jake Shorrocks.

Shorrocks has most recently been with Championship side Newcastle Thunder but has swapped the UK for France ahead of a big season for Toulouse.

Shorrocks said: “I can’t wait to get started with Toulouse, I want to thank Sylvain, Cedric and everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity to come and help this club get back into Super League. I’m really excited to come and live in France, learn about the culture and meet all of the fans.”

Toulouse chairman Bernard Sarrazain was equally as happy with the signing, saying: “Jake was a priority because we had to fill vacant positions at the centre and also because of his profile.

“He comes from the Wigan academy, so he’s a safe bet. I’m looking forward to seeing him play for the Blue and White.”

Shorrocks signed his first professional contract with Wigan back in 2015. During his time with his hometown club, he was loaned out to Workington in League One, Swinton in the Championship and then Salford in Super League.

In 2021, the halfback joined Newcastle Thunder.