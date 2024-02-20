Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill makes sporting switch following rugby league exit

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill is about to try his hand in the influencer boxing scene following his exit from rugby league, League Express understands.

O’Neill, who ended the 2023 season with Sheffield Eagles in the Championship, failed to secure a new club for 2024 and instead pursued other opportunities.

Of course, the 24-year-old has had a whirlwind number of years after quitting rugby league back in 2022 to join hit ITV2 show, Love Island, as a ‘bombshell’.

O’Neill ended up leaving the villa due to struggles with his mental health and ADHD and returned to the sport that put him on the map with former club Castleford.

However, the Cumbrian native didn’t make an appearance with the Tigers upon his return for the 2023 season and instead left for pastures new at Sheffield.

Again, though, O’Neill didn’t make an appearance and left the Eagles at the end of last season to head back into the realm of reality TV.

Now, League Express understands that the 24-year-old has joined Vision Management wih a view to making his boxing debut before the summer as a cruiserweight in the Misfits Boxing arena.

