Four Super League clubs appeal bans handed out by Disciplinary Match Review Panel

FOUR Super League clubs have decided to appeal the bans handed out to their players by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel from the weekend.

Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Hull KR have all decided to appeal bans handed out to Ryan Brierley, Paul Seguier, Ligi Sao and Matt Parcell respectively.

Brierley was charged with a Grade C Head Contact in Salford’s loss to Leeds Rhinos, with a one-match ban subsequently following.

Meanwhile, Seguier was slapped with a Grade D Head Contact charge which brought with a two-match suspension as well as a £250 fine.

Sao and Parcell, both of whom were handed cards following the incident which saw the former given red and the latter yellow, will also be appealing.

Sao was given a Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour charge which brought with it a three-match ban as well as a £250 fine, with Parcell slapped with a Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour charge, yielding a one-match suspension in the process.

All four appeals will be held tonight, with Franklin Pele (Hull FC), Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) and Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) also having their referrals heard by the Operational Rules Tribunal.

