Leeds Rhinos star set to be out for three months as Rohan Smith delivers hefty blow for Morgan Gannon

LEEDS RHINOS have been rocked by the news that young forward Morgan Gannon will be out for at least three months with concussion.

Gannon has suffered with head knocks in recent times, suffering two concussions within a short space of time.

And now Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has revealed Gannon will be out for a considerable length of time.

“Morgan Gannon has been to see the consultant and he now has a three-month lay-off before he enters the return to play process which is pretty much as we expected given his back-to-back head knocks,” Smith said.

“He has had no symptoms, he is training great but with no contact at this point until further notice. He is running and lifting weights and feeling good.

“He’s not suffering anything which makes it a little bit more frustrating for him but we are in support of taking care of his health. He is a 20-year-old man but has everything ahead of him as a player and a person.

“We will continue to support him, in the scheme of life three months isn’t a long time but as of now it could feel like that.”

James McDonnell, however, could return for the Rhinos for their Thursday night clash with Hull KR.

