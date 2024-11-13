Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards takes up coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards has taken a coaching role.

The 36-year-old left Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters earlier in the year by mutual consent in order to concentrate on his career outside playing.

But now Edwards, who also had spells in Super League with Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants, has taken the route into coaching, becoming assistant coach at local rugby league side Souths Sharks in Mackay, Australia.

The Sharks posted on their Facebook page: “Souths Sharks welcome Kenny Edwards. Kenny has played elite level football in NRL and Super League and we are excited for him to share his knowledge and experience around the club. As one of the Assistant Coaches, we are keen for Kenny to help develop our players and club, on and off the field. With the high standards he brings, we are looking forward to great things from him in 2025!”

Earlier in the year, Edwards told League Express that he was hanging up his boots to concentrate on setting up a rugby league academy.

“I’ve got my own rugby league academy now and I just don’t have the time to be semi-pro and putting all that time into it,” Edwards told League Express.

“I loved my time at the Cutters though and I’m so thankful that they agreed to release me to allow me to pursue this.”

Edwards also has the ambition to go into coaching, but at present he is focused on growing his ever-burgeoning academy.

“I just finished my first event yesterday, it’s been awesome. We had well over 100 kids attend. I go from a school holiday clinic to an elite academy next week.

“We’ve got an extra 20 kids who weren’t a part of the school holiday clinic that are on the waiting list too. I’m loving it.

“I’m also going into coaching, but as of yet I’m fully focused on my academy. We go from one location to two for the next school holidays.

“We will keep growing throughout regional Queensland with every school holiday that comes up, we will be adding locations.”

