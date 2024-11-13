League Express Podcast 64 – the future of Salford Red Devils

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and Martyn Sadler are joined by the Salford Red Devils CEO Paul King to discuss how his grandfather encouraged his interest in Rugby League, his rise to become the Chief Executive, his early days as a business consultant and how that led to his professional involvement with the club.

We discuss the financial struggles of not having a wealthy benefactor, the impact IMG has had on the club, the danger of being the twelfth-ranked club in Super League and how the club can achieve a grade A rating.

We discuss the recent form of Nene Macdonald for Papua New Guinea in the recent Pacific Cup series in the southern hemisphere and whether he will remain at Salford next season.

