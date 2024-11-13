York Knights swoop for former Hull FC and Hull KR pair

YORK KNIGHTS have swooped for two former Hull FC and ex-Hull KR players in Jude Ferreira and James Farrar.

23-year old outside back Ferreira joins after spending 2024 at Hunslet Hawks, where he was a key part of their League 1 promotion winning squad.

Ferreira came through at Hull FC, where he was captain of the Academy side.

A year on loan at London Broncos saw him feature 11 times in the Championship in 2022, including against York at the LNER Community Stadium, where he scored a try in a 36-34 defeat for the Broncos.

He was released by Hull FC the following year, before joining Hunslet for 2024 where he went on to score 22 tries in 28 appearances.

Those tries included four in one game against Keighley Cougars.

Ferreira was also named in the Welsh squad for the 2026 RLWC European Qualifiers.

Head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “He’ll offer some great competition for the centre spots.

“He’s had a great year at Hunslet and he’s a player I coached on the England Pathways a number of years ago and I remember him well from his days at the City of Hull Academy.

“I’m looking forward to linking back up with Jude and hopefully help him achieve his ambition of getting back to the level he wants to be playing at.”

Ferreira is the fourth new signing for 2025, joining Paul McShane, Kieran Buchanan and James Farrar at the Knights.

Farrar began his time in rugby league at community club, Hull Wyke, where he was picked up by Hull KR’s scholarship programme in 2021 before moving into their Academy set up.

He’s also an Irish international, and scored in their recent win over Scotland.

Coach, Mark Applegarth said: “He’s a great young prospect.

“He’ll add some competition to those spots at full back with Will Dagger and he can also play wing.

“We’re really looking forward to working with James. He’s a really enthusiastic kid that’s got his best years in front of him. He’s got high ambition and he seems a very coachable young kid.

“He’s a player we’re all excited to be working with.”

