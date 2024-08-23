Ex-Castleford Tigers halfback secures Super League deal for 2025 and 2026

HULL KR have confirmed Danny Richardson has signed a two-year deal with the club from 2025, following his season-long loan with the Robins this year.

Richardson made his Super League debut for St. Helens in 2017, racking up 59 appearances for the Saints, helping the side to two League Leaders’ Shields in 2018 and 2019. The 27-year-old went on play over 50 games for the Tigers, making over 100 Super League appearances in the process.

Earlier this season, Richardson made his Hull KR debut in the Robins’ 64 – 14 win over London Broncos in Round 12 before again featuring for the club against the Broncos in Round 19.

The Widnes native has been a key leader for the side’s Reserves and added further quality to the Robins’ halfback options alongside Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis.

A robust organiser and a prolific point scorer, the halfback has hit over 600 points during his Super League.

Speaking on his new two-year deal, Danny Richardson said: “Since I’ve come, I’ve realised how much of a professional club it is. The standards we’ve got here, it was an easy fit for me as a player. To be able to commit to the next to years is really pleasing for me.

“The lads have been great, as well as the coaching staff who have all welcomed me with open arms. Like I said, it’s a real professional environment, working hard every day.

“For me as a player that’s what brings the best out of me. I’m really enjoying every minute.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “Danny (Richardson) has certainly added a lot of energy to the group. He’s played a couple of games for the club and he’s hungry to play more down the track.

“Danny’s professionalism and his approach to his game has been first class. It’s only going to help him for when he gets his opportunities going forward.

“There’s no doubt a full pre-season for Danny at Hull KR will help take his game to another level. We’re looking forward to seeing him play at his best while he’s at Hull KR.”

