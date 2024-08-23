Hull FC make important appointment with ex-Manchester United man as Super League club gears up for important 2025 season

HULL FC have confirmed the addition of Andy Shea to the club’s performance department as the club’s new Head Physiotherapist.

Shea, who has over 23 years experience working within professional sport, will officially link up with the club following the conclusion of the 2024 Betfred Super League season as preparations begin for the club’s pre-season campaign.

He is the first new addition to the club’s performance department following the appointment of John Cartwright as the club’s new head coach from the 2025 season.

Having studied at Cardiff University, gaining undergraduate and masters degrees in physiotherapy and sports physiotherapy, Shea has previous experience across sports, including in both football and rugby union.

He spent over a decade with Cardiff Rugby in the United Rugby Championship, before joining EFL Championship side Cardiff City as Academy Head of Athletic Development and Medicine in 2013.

Shea also enjoyed a brief spell with Premier League club Manchester United, but has spent the last seven years in the North East with Gallagher Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons as the club’s Senior First-Team Physiotherapist.

During his time in Newcastle, Shea also set up online physiotherapy service Dragon Rehab, offering elite-level rehab and advice to help high-level athletes beat pain and injury.

On his appointment, Shea said: “I’m delighted to be joining a club with such a great history; I’m aware that this season has been troublesome on the injury front and so my main focus will be helping injured players recover, and then develop the squad robustness through the preseason ready for next season.

“Having spoken to Richie Myler and Jason Davidson at length, I’m excited about the potential to develop the medical department in the short and long term.

“Along with the current medical staff at the club, I’ll aim to get our best players on the field as much as possible to help the club achieve the success it deserves.

“I’ve gained a huge amount of experience working in elite environments and I’m confident that I can call upon much of what I’ve learned to create a high standard of care and injury management culture at Hull FC.”

