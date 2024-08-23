Huddersfield Giants star Jake Connor believes he needs to ‘get under peoples’ skin’ more after ‘trying to change’

JAKE CONNOR has admitted that he plays his best rugby league when he gets under peoples’ skin – and that he needs to do it more.

The Huddersfield Giants star, who has been labelled ‘Jake the Snake’ in the past, is truly a marmite character in rugby league.

Love him or hate him, the maverick has the ability to wind almost any player and fan up with his on-field antics, such as crowd shushing or the patting of peoples’ heads.

Now Connor has admitted that he is at his best when he rubs people up the wrong way.

“I sometimes play up to it, especially in the derby when I was at Hull,” Connor said on BBC 5 Live.

“I don’t really mean to, I just roll with what I’m feeling and what reaction I’m getting from the fans. If I’m getting abused by the fans all game, I’ve got to give something back.

“I don’t know who gave me the nickname but it’s now locked on. When I’m up to my antics I’m playing my best rugby anyway.”

Connor believes that he needs to get back under peoples’ skin more so in 2024.

“It’s always been me, when I cross that white line I’m just competitive and that’s how I play.

“I’ve tried to change to become more mature and not get drawn into things. But when I was at Hull FC doing all that, I was playing my best rugby.

“Getting back to that way probably suits me more. I probably need to get under more peoples’ skin. It does fire me up.

“It always fires the opposition up too. They want to get out and shut me down and what’s where I get that from.

“Other people in the competition get under peoples’ skin, you don’t see Harry Smith react like he did against James Bentley once but Bentley has riled him up.”

Connor also feels that Hull KR star Mikey Lewis is similar in a behavioural sense.

“Mikey Lewis is one similar, he is up and coming. If he wasn’t like that, would he be playing the way he is? I’m not quite sure.

“He needs to get under peoples’ skin and get in peoples’ faces to play like that and that’s been proved in his performances this year.

“It stays on the field and I like that side of it. I love the chirping and giving it here and there.”

