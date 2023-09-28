Ex-Castleford Tigers man Bureta Faraimo on leaving the Super League club, earning promotion with Doncaster and his rugby league future

IT was his first and potentially his last game for Doncaster yesterday, but hulking winger Bureta Faraimo will go down in history as having one of the most successful debuts in rugby league.

Faraimo, who left Castleford Tigers earlier this year, joined Doncaster in August but visa issues meant that the former USA international had to wait until the weekend to make his debut for Richard Horne’s men.

But, there was perhaps no bigger stage than to do it in the League One play-off final against the North Wales Crusaders at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Faraimo made a number of important touches during the Dons’ 18-6 win over the Welsh side and he summed it up after the game.

“That was real good man, I couldn’t ask for a better start and end at Doncaster,” Faraimo told League Express.

“The day I left Castleford I have bene on a bit of a journey, I’ve been playing a bit of rugby union and slotted in at League One.

“I don’t know (why I left Castleford), well I do know but I prefer not to say.”

In terms of what the future holds now for the 33-year-old, Faraimo is set to change codes – although he could well return for Doncaster in the Championship in 2024.

“I’m not quite sure now that Doncaster have been promoted to the Championship,” Faraimo continued.

“I have been playing a bit of rugby union and I’ve had ambiition to kick on with that. Regardless of how I go with that I will never close the door on rugby league.”

It was a special moment in another way for Faraimo as he shared the field with ex-Castleford pair Albert Vete and Mahe Fonua, with the latter scoring the first try of the final.

“All three of us had a bit of a moment last night, we stayed here in the hotel together. We talked about our journey together and how we started out at Cas in the first game of the year to finishing together at the end of the year.

“We all went our separate ways when we left Cas snd maybe it’s God’s plan to put us back together in the last game of the season. We were all buzzing out there.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.