South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback rejects Super League move

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS halfback Dean Hawkins has rejected a move to Super League.

Hawkins was out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, with League Express previously revealing that the youngster was attracting interest from the northern hemisphere.

However, the 24-year-old has decided to stay and fight for his place with the Rabbitohs, signing a new one-year deal with the Redfern club.

“It’s really good to get another 12 months here at South Sydney. I’m a Souths Junior so my heart always wanted to stay here,” Hawkins said in a club statement.

“I’m grateful to be able to stay at Souths and my goal is to help the team out where I can, play some more first grade and also lead the NSW Cup team out again this weekend and get the job done as we play for another trophy.”

Hawkins has excelled for the Rabbitohs’ NSW Cup side, winning the second tier’s equivalent of the Dally M Medal and helping the club to their first reserve grade title since the 1980s.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.