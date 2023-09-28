Sydney Roosters hooker signs two-year deal with Super League club

WITH recruitment and retention in full swing for the 2024 Super League season already, clubs are doing their best to do their business early.

Now, Sydney Roosters hooker Thomas Deakin – who has excelled for the club’s NSW Cup side this season – has signed a two-year deal with Huddersfield Giants.

The hooker, who is English, originally from Oldham, will strengthen the number nine department after the retirement of Nathan Peats.

Deakin, who started life in Rugby League at Oldham St Annes as a child said: “Funnily enough, I went to watch Ian Watson’s team play against St Helens in the Grand Final a few years back.

“I was watching them and following them and they did something special. So when I heard that Huddersfield wanted me and that he was the head of that project its an opportunity I jumped at.

“I think it’s the next step in my career, I have been at the Rosters since under 13’s and it’s a big part of my life, but I think it’s time to start playing some first team footy.”

Ian Watson discussed the capture of Deakin on a two-year deal: “Thomas is a young British nine, who we’ve kept a close eye on ever since he featured in the trial games for Sydney during pre-season.

“He’s played in the Reserve game competition for Sydney during 2023, and we’ve been watching how he’s performed.

“I feel that Thomas will be a great fit for the organisation, he’s also a boxing champion so he comes with the right work ethic and mentality and that’s the sort of player we want to promote through the Giants.

“He’s been well educated and in a great environment in the Roosters system, while also training with the first team during pre-season, he’ll a learnt so much from the players they have there.

“Attack wise he’s quick from dummy-half and has some real good distribution, defensively he’s not afraid of putting his body in and can also fit in at loose if needed, giving us good strength in our spine.”

