St Helens to appeal Moses Mbye ban for a second time

ST HELENS will appeal Moses Mbye’s ban for a second time at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Mbye was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of Saints’ 8-6 loss to Castleford Tigers last Friday night.

The club appealed with the Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday evening but were unsuccessful in overturning.

However, Saints will be appealing the decision from the Operational Rules Tribunal this evening (Wednesday 10th July) and if successful Mbye will then be added into the squad declaration to bring the Saints squad for the derby clash against Wigan Warriors up to 21 men.

