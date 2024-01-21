St Helens stars “could walk into a starting line-up” in the NRL, former Super League back Will Hopoate believes

ST HELENS star “could walk into a starting line-up in the NRL, former outside back Will Hopoate has explained.

Hopoate, 31, retired at the end of the 2023 Super League season after two years with Saints – a time in which he won one Grand Final and one World Club Challenge.

Of course, that World Club Challenge success saw St Helens beat reigning premiers Penrith Panthers in their back yard.

And Hopoate believes that Super League is underrated from those in the NRL.

“I think it gets undervalued, growing up in Australia and coming through the system over here and playing NRL, I didn’t watch much footy at all which meant I didn’t watch Super League as a consequence,” Hopoate told James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast.

“Having gone over there and experienced it, I loved it. I think the standard over there is undervalued from people over here. I got to play at St Helens with players that could walk into a starting line up over here in the NRL. I really believe that.”

Though Hopoate enjoyed a stellar two years at the Totally Wicked Stadium, he was blighted by injuries – and that is what eventually led to his retirement aged just 31.

“I just kept doing my hamstring and my knee was playing up over the past couple of years. I tried everything under the sun to get it right but I suppose it couldn’t handle the load of professional rugby league.

“I was ticking the boxes at training but you can’t really mimic game scenarios but on game day it kept going on me.”

That being said, the Tongan international loved his time in the UK – as did his family.

“I loved England and so did my wife and kids. We loved our time over there, we knew we were always going to come back to Australia to live but when will you ever get the chance to move to the other side of the world and be paid to play the sport you love.

“We just really enjoyed the people, the culture and even the weather. I don’t mind the cold, its the wet. I never played in snow but I did train in snow. Pre-season gave me areal shock in the winter.

“What added to the experience was being at St Helens and the people and boys there. It made the whole experience for me and my family an enjoyable one.”

So what is Hopoate now doing as a retired professional rugby league player?

“It’s called ‘A Will to Succeed’, it’s self-development and we have been going around to different youth groups and businesses, sharing principles that I learnt throughout my career which can be applied in any career path.

“We share how these organisations can create a culture for success. For those young kids in school that are trying to figure out what’s next, we try to help figure out what their strengths and what occupations line up with their strengths.

“That’s the new dream and goal. I was doing a little bit of Canterbury on my days off, we’d go into schools and youth groups but now I’m finished I’ve got more time to throw into it.”

