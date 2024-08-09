Castleford Tigers forward could be ruled out until the end of the 2024 Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS could be without one of their forwards for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season.

He has only played seven games this season due to injury and now young forward Brad Martin faces the possibility of being out for the rest of 2024.

League Express can reveal that Martin has a number of bulging discs in his back that is causing the 23-year-old heaps of trouble.

The forward is set for a specialist appointment this week, with debates over whether the 23-year-old needs an injection for it to settle or whether surgery is needed which would rule Martin out for the rest of the year.

Despite coming through the youth ranks at Castleford, Martin is widely expected to be moving on to the Leigh Leopards for 2025 and beyond.

