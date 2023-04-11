Ex-Castleford Tigers stalwart on potential head coaching role in the future

CASTLEFORD through and through, Craig Huby still lives in the area and has his own cafe Plan Bee in the town centre.

Coming through the academy ranks to play a stellar role in both of Castleford’s promotion-winning years in 2005 and 2007, Huby went on to star in almost 200 appearances for the West Yorkshire club between 2003 and 2014.

Following that 11-year spell, Huby made the move to the Huddersfield Giants before finishing his professional career off at Wakefield Trinity.

Now, he is the assistant coach at the Dewsbury Rams after leading amateur side Lock Lane for a number of years – and he is happy to be back in a professional set-up.

“It’s really good, I don’t think you realise how much you miss the professional environment until you are back in it, but it’s been really good,” Huby told League Express.

“The lads have trained really well and obviously linking back up with Finny (Liam Finn) has been good as it’s like being back in the changing rooms. I’ve been helping the lads out and hopefully we can be a success this year.”

The 36-year-old explained how the coaching gig was something out of the blue.

“It wasn’t something that I was massively pursuing if I’m being honest. Obviously I was at Lock Lane just helping out there and enjoying being in and around the lads.

“I’d spoke to Finny briefly in the new year randomly off the cuff and then a couple of days later he messaged me asking ‘do you fancy coming to Dewsbury? I’m in need of an assistant and you would be ideal for our middles.’

“I said ‘let’s have a chat,’ and he laid his cards on the table and explained what it would be like. I didn’t really think about it, I said I would do it and it’s another step in the right direction in the professional game.

At this stage, Huby doesn’t know if he harbours ambition to be a head coach, but he is taking it all in his stride.

“I’ve not given it much thought about being a head coach, its not something I’ve ever really thought of.

“If you’d have asked me when I was playing, I would have said coaching full stop would have been a no but credit to Lock Lane again, they have helped build a love for coaching and helping people to develop.

“At this stage I am just learning and happy to be in that environment and hopefully some of my experiences can rub off on those younger blokes.”