Former Wests Tigers centre Tim Simona interested in Super League move

FORMER Wests Tigers centre Tim Simona is interested in a move to Super League.

The 31-year-old has told League Express that he is on the lookout for a potential move to the northern hemisphere, seven seasons after last playing a professional rugby league game.

Simona, a centre, made his debut for Wests in 2011 and went on to play 79 games for the Concord club as well as earning five caps for Samoa but his career quickly spiralled when, in 2017, he was officially de-registered by the NRL on 10 March, after the NRL integrity unit found that he had breached the rules of the league by betting on NRL games.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg stated at the time: “It is very hard to imagine that Tim Simona will be registered with the NRL at any time in the future.”

Things got worse for Simona in the summer when he was given an 18 month good behaviour bond by Campbelltown local court after previously facing up to two years in jail for his role in selling signed jerseys for auction but taking the proceeds for himself which he then used for gambling and drug use purposes.

A rugby league comeback seemed likely when Hull KR and Toronto Wolfpack appeared interested in bringing Simona to their respective clubs ahead of the 2019 season, but the centre failed to meet the eligibility requirements.

Currently, Simona is plying his trade for the Blacktown Workers in the New South Wales Cup competition.