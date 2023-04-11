Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Gareth Widdop returns for Andy Last’s side

SALFORD RED DEVILS are back at home at the Salford Stadium this week to welcome the Castleford Tigers.
The Tigers ran out 16-4 winners against their bitter rivals, Wakefield Trinity, in the last round – a win which actually helped them leapfrog Hull FC into 10th in the Super League table.
Salford, meanwhile, were able to overcome Leigh Leopards for the second time this season in a highly-entertaining 22-20 thriller.
Team news and injuries
Salford will welcome back Joe Burgess.
Castleford boss Andy Last is hoping to have halfback Gareth Widdop available this week after the ex-Warrington man missed the last two fixtures with illness. Joe Westerman, however, is banned for a trip on Wakefield’s Jay Pitts. Youngsters Sam Hall and Brad Martin also come in alongside Adam Milner.
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyaywa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
20 Ellis Longstaff
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
25 Brad Martin
28 Sam Hall
38 Luis Johnson
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.