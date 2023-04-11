Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Gareth Widdop returns for Andy Last’s side

SALFORD RED DEVILS are back at home at the Salford Stadium this week to welcome the Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers ran out 16-4 winners against their bitter rivals, Wakefield Trinity, in the last round – a win which actually helped them leapfrog Hull FC into 10th in the Super League table.

Salford, meanwhile, were able to overcome Leigh Leopards for the second time this season in a highly-entertaining 22-20 thriller.

Team news and injuries

Salford will welcome back Joe Burgess.

Castleford boss Andy Last is hoping to have halfback Gareth Widdop available this week after the ex-Warrington man missed the last two fixtures with illness. Joe Westerman, however, is banned for a trip on Wakefield’s Jay Pitts. Youngsters Sam Hall and Brad Martin also come in alongside Adam Milner.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyaywa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

20 Ellis Longstaff

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

25 Brad Martin

28 Sam Hall

38 Luis Johnson

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.