Sky Sports rugby league commentator, Bill Arthur, dies aged 68

SKY SPORTS haveconfirmed the incredibly sad news that legendary Sky Sports rugby league commentator, Bill Arthur, has died at the age of 68 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Bill died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family after being diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: “We are truly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Bill Arthur.

“Bill has been a mainstay of Sky Sports’ rugby league coverage for the last 30 years. I want to express my personal gratitude to Bill for his unwavering commitment to Sky, as well as the passion and devotion he brought to our viewers and fans of the sport.

“I know that Bill will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to work with him, and I would like to extend my condolences to Bill’s wife, Cherry, and his family for their loss.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, President of the Rugby Football League and Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Bill Arthur has been a constant in Sky’s coverage of Rugby League going back before the start of Super League, and on behalf of the sport and the RFL, I send my sincere condolences to his family and friends. There was always great humour as well as knowledge and professionalism in his commentary and interviews, and he will be fondly remembered for making a major contribution to our sport.”

Andy Wilson, Head of Media for Rugby League Commercial, said: “Bill Arthur has been an unsung hero of Sky’s Rugby League coverage since the very start. He might not have the recognition factor of Eddie or Stevo – but that’s the way he preferred it – and on behalf of us all in Rugby League administration, as well as my former colleagues in the media, I send deep condolences to all Bill’s Sky Sports colleagues past and present, and to his family and friends.

“As a broadcaster, and in conversation, he was erudite, with a twinkle of mischief never far from the surface – a combination which made him unusually popular with those he interviewed on the touchline then commentated on. He came relatively late to Rugby League but his love for the sport and especially its eccentricities, as well as his respect for the players, was unmistakeable in his coverage.”

Supporters will be invited to join a minute’s applause before each of this weekend’s six Betfred Super League fixtures, all of which will be shown live on Sky Sports – starting with tonight’s match between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He is survived by his wife Cherry and children, Simon, Meredith, Kit and Nancy.

