Batley Bulldogs reveal why their IMG grade is “incomplete” after not being given a score

BATLEY BULLDOGS have revealed why that they have not being given a score in the IMG grading results announced yesterday.

The Bulldogs, alongside Whitehaven, had no score when the results were revealed yesterday and now the West Yorkshire club has explained why.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “It has been confirmed that whilst IMG Grading scores are announced our score is incomplete. This is because our data was submitted 2 days late and our audit has not been finalised.

“We have no issue with this as we gave to the RFL two reasons for this by way of mitigation and we have been assured that as soon as our audit is complete we will be given our score.

“We know our score will not be in the top 12 to qualify for Super League so it is not urgent. The score will affect our funding for 2025 which is its only relevance to us and we will know that in due course anyway.

“Well done to the 12 clubs that have an IMG score to qualify for Super League but very well done to Wakefield Trinity for their success at playing our great sport on a rugby field with their triumph in our Grand Final which previously would have qualified them for Super League anyway.

“Our focus at present over the next few weeks is stabilising our finances, ensuring we have a competitive team for 2025 and making steps to try to improve our floodlights going forward. The IMG score will take care of itself and we thank the RFL for their understanding in all the circumstances.”

