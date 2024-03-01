Ex-Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona finds new career away from rugby

FORMER Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona has found a new career away from rugby.

The 30-year-old is now moving on from rugby union and rugby league, having began his apprenticeship as a plumber where he currently resides in Wigan.

Solomona’s career started in New Zealand, where he earned his first professional sporting contract at the age of 15 before the fleet-footed winger moved to the UK in 2014, joining Super League outfit London Broncos before moving to Castleford.

In 2016, he broke the Super League record scoring 42 tries for the Tigers in his first season before going on to register 60 tries in 45 appearances. Following his controversial retirement from rugby league, Solomona joined Sale Sharks in 2016 scoring 47 tries in 98 appearances for the club before leaving in 2022.

Solomona took on a new challenge, signing with local New Zealand rugby union side North Harbour ahead of their Bunnings NPC campaign before returning to the UK last year.

