French clubs face future scrutiny over Super League central distribution as Catalans Dragons set to subsidise away travel

CATALANS DRAGONS and Toulouse Olympique are set to face scrutiny over central distribution, according to RL Commercial Managing Director Rhodri Jones.

All 12 Super League clubs receive central distribution as part of the Sky deal, but Jones has revealed that some stakeholders are questioning the return on investment for such allowances.

“I see the Dragons as very different to Toulouse. They have had success on and off the field so we view them differently to Toulouse,” Jones told The League Express podcast.

“Toulouse, it will be interesting to see how they go this year in terms of performance on and off the field knowing that there is a grading system in place.

“There will be clubs around the same score who are striving to overtake them so it will be interesting to see what happens.

“In terms of their future, there is a realisation that there is an amount of money leaving the British game to go to France and we all know what that amount is, but what do we get back in return for it?

“A number of stakeholders will say the benefit is all going to France in terms of distribution and a TV deal but what is coming back?

“That is one of the questions we need to answer and work through to ensure the French club participation in Super League is done on a level-playing field.”

Would the sport ever consider withdrawing central funding altogether to French teams?

“I’m not sure we would withdraw central funding but who knows what that might become.

“The travel will change in terms of going out to Catalans and who pays for the travel in 2025. The Dragons will pick up that bill now .

“It’s been talked about but we haven’t got into that detail yet, that’s something we will do quickly so everyone knows how the land lies.

“Toulouse already do that so in effect we are bringing Catalans in line with what Toulouse are doing.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.