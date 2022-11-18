Ex-Catalans Dragons and NRL star Israel Folau linked with stunning return to rugby league

FORMER Catalans Dragons and NRL star Israel Folau has been linked with a stunning return to rugby league.

Folau, who played for the Dragons during the 2020 Super League season, has been in Japan playing rugby union for the past few seasons.

However, it is understood that the cross-code star is building a house just two kilometres from the Dolphins’ new training base at Redcliffe, sparking claims that Folau could well be in the sights of the NRL’s newest club.

That being said, club chairman Terry Reader said the club have not spoken to Folau or his management.

“I’m not surprised Israel might be building a house in Redcliffe,” Dolphins boss Reader said.

“As some of our new signings have already found out, it is a great place to live, only 20 minutes from the airport and 30 minutes from Brisbane’s CBD.

“However, the Dolphins have not spoken to Israel or his management and he is not in our plans.”

Of course, if a deal was on the horizon, there is still the question of whether or not the NRL would register any such contract given his controversial actions away from the field.

ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys has previously stated that any registration attempt would be considered though.