Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul opens up on relationship with Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford

HULL FC’s Jamie Shaul has opened up on his relationship with Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford.

The two spent almost six seasons with each other at Hull FC, during which they won two Challenge Cups together before Radford parted ways with the East Yorkshire club in 2020.

Shaul, who has recently been awarded a 12-month testimonial for his decade of service to Hull, has revealed just how important Radford has been for his career.

“I came in from playing amateur at Skirlaugh and I had a lot to learn. He was always on about organising my numbers at the back and we never did that at amateur but now I realise what he meant and how important it was,” Shaul told the Airlie Bird podcast.

“Me and Radders always got along and we are still good mates. He was massive for me. He was tough on me at times but in those first few years he was just getting to know the job.”

Shaul also hailed the recruitment that Radford did at Hull, including bringing in the likes of Fetuli Talanoa and Mahe Fonua.

“He recruited really well, some of the player she brought in who he brought in as nobodies such as Tulz (Fetuli Talanoa) went on to be so good for us.”