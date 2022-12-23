Rugby league agent explains why Castleford Tigers have ‘got to’ bring through young players in Super League 2023

IN years gone by, Castleford Tigers have prided themselves on having a strong development of young stars coming through their ranks.

The likes of Daryl Clark, Joe Westerman, Liam Watts and Greg Eden have all made their way through the academy into the first-team, but, in recent years, that conveyor belt of youth has dried up.

With just Jake Trueman from the Tigers’ set-up an entrenched Super League player from the past few years, rugby league agent Craig Harrison has called on the club to ensure that 2023 is a breakout year for a number of young players.

“I think it has to be a breakout year for the youngsters. Some of them young players at Cas have got to come through,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money UK TV podcast.

“They have recruited top heavy, they’ve recruited a few young lads from Hull KR and Hull FC but I still think these lads have got to come through.

“It’s essential they show the people of Cas that there is some youth development going off and other things going on behind the scenes to develop the club like they did in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“These players such as Cain Robb, Kieran Hudson and Jason Qareqare need to show there is a young vibe at Cas.”

Whilst Hudson has yet to play in the first-team for Castleford, Robb and Qareqare have thoroughly impressed when given the opportunity by Daryl Powell – formerly – as well as current head coach Lee Radford.