Ex-Catalans Dragons boss Trent Robinson airlifted to hospital following gas explosion

FORMER Catalans Dragons head coach and current Sydney Roosters boss, Trent Robinson, has been airlifted to hospital following a gas explosion.

The Robinsons, according to Fox Sports, were reportedly cooking dinner at the property of former Easts player and NSWRL boss John Quayle when a barbecue gas bottle exploded, causing burns to both Robinson and his wife.

Ambulances and a rescue helicopter were called in order to administer critical care with cold water quickly applied following the accident.

Both Robinson and his partner were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where his wife was released after one night of medical supervision.

Robinson, meanwhile, was kept there for several nights to monitor his lungs, but both have since been discharged and are now recovering at home.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast