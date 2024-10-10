Warrington Wolves make third signing for Super League 2025

WARRINGTON WOLVES have signed rugby union convert Alfie Johnson on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old outside back makes the cross-code transition to rugby league having predominantly played union and Rugby 7s in his career to date. He has represented England and Great Britain on the international stage in 7s rugby.

Johnson had impressed whilst playing for Leeds Rhinos Reserves in recent months. He will join up with his new teammates when pre-season training commences in November.

Alfie Johnson said: “Warrington is a massive club with a massive fanbase and I’m really excited for the opportunity.

“As soon as Sam [Burgess] and Gary Chambers got in touch I was set on making the move. I’ve always had the ambition to play professional rugby at the top level. I want to get my head down now and work hard to be the best version of myself and repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“I feel rugby league really suits my style of play and attributes where I can be effective both sides of the ball. I can’t wait to get started.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s great to welcome Alfie to the club. His main attributes and style suit perfectly to rugby league and he’s got a big pre-season in front of him now to build on his potential.”

Johnson follows Dan Russell and Oli Leyland in making the move to Warrington.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast